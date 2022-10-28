Business Break
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children.

Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week.

More than 500 donors have stepped up to support.

Aisha Holt, who identified as the boys’ aunt, made a GoFundMe.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Leflore County on Oct. 19.

The three boys were pronounced dead on the scene. Holt recognized the kids as Izayiah, Ja’Quan and Messiah Brittford.

If you would like to donate, click here.

