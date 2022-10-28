Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrates 70 years of service

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrated its anniversary of serving its strong, smart and bold community daughters.

The organization has been doing great work with young ladies for the past 70 years.

Girls Inc. not only serves Columbus but also Phenix City and Russell County is committed to empowering all girls within the Chattahoochee Valley.

Community partners were on hand to spend time with the girls.

The girls played a 3-point shootout and soccer and enjoyed some good food.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Low both attended the celebration.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Maddox
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School in Columbus
Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
Rachael Marie Mixson
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
WTVM News Staff
CHIME IN: Show us your best Halloween costumes
After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele...
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years