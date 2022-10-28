Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrates 70 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus celebrated its anniversary of serving its strong, smart and bold community daughters.

The organization has been doing great work with young ladies for the past 70 years.

Girls Inc. not only serves Columbus but also Phenix City and Russell County is committed to empowering all girls within the Chattahoochee Valley.

Community partners were on hand to spend time with the girls.

The girls played a 3-point shootout and soccer and enjoyed some good food.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Low both attended the celebration.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.