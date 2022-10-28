Business Break
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC).

Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

A member of the FCC Committee, Amber Williams, joins News Leader 9 in the studio to share more information on this historical event.

Watch the full interview below:

