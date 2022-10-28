Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital.

Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived.

“The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street that a white woman wearing a mask was trying to steal his chain, and she shot him,” said a neighbor.

There are no details on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

One woman says it happened right in front of her house.

