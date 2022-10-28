Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Troup County football coach fired following social media video

(Source: Troup County School System)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia is out of a job after a video circulated on social media, showing one of his players using a bat in a school locker room.

The incident happened at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange after a championship game last week.

One LaGrange city councilman says the team was celebrating their win. The video shows one of the players using a bat to hit a trainer’s table that was spray painted with the word ‘family’ on it.

In the video, the coach and other players are seen chanting.

Following the incident, an official says a letter from Long Cane Middle School was sent to the player’s parents saying Dustin Ward, the school’s assistant football coach, had been fired.

“It’s extremely harsh. It’s excessive, and I think it’s vindictive. His efforts towards the children -- especially in middle school -- is far greater than a table.”

District 2 Councilman Nathan Gaskin says he believes the firing was retaliation for a political comment made by one of Ward’s family members.

That person suggested all commissioners resign after a ballot error was recently discovered.

During a recent council meeting, Gaskin requested a thorough investigation into what happened but said he has not heard back about the start of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Maddox
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School in Columbus
Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
Rachael Marie Mixson
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project

Latest News

Glenwood wins AISA AAA state title
Glenwood wins AISA state volleyball championship
Manchester vs Schley County (10-21-22)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups, region standings and playoff pairings
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground