Troup County football coach fired following social media video

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia is out of a job after a video circulated on social media, showing one of his players using a bat in a school locker room.

The incident happened at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange after a championship game last week.

One LaGrange city councilman says the team was celebrating their win. The video shows one of the players using a bat to hit a trainer’s table that was spray painted with the word ‘family’ on it.

In the video, the coach and other players are seen chanting.

Following the incident, an official says a letter from Long Cane Middle School was sent to the player’s parents saying Dustin Ward, the school’s assistant football coach, had been fired.

“It’s extremely harsh. It’s excessive, and I think it’s vindictive. His efforts towards the children -- especially in middle school -- is far greater than a table.”

District 2 Councilman Nathan Gaskin says he believes the firing was retaliation for a political comment made by one of Ward’s family members.

That person suggested all commissioners resign after a ballot error was recently discovered.

During a recent council meeting, Gaskin requested a thorough investigation into what happened but said he has not heard back about the start of the investigation.

