Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is here, with Halloween just a few days away. Trick or treating starts as early as tomorrow for some and there are real dangers lurking.

That includes fears of a bright-colored version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Local law enforcement have some tips to keep you safe.

Two tips from experts: consider wearing reflective jackets like...and download apps like the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office one to see a list of registered sex offenders in your area before you go trick-or-treating.

Ahead of Halloween, local officials want to make sure children have fun but are also staying safe. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday but some in the Chatthoochee Valley are hosting events this weekend.

The number one tip from local law enforcement: adults, remain with your kids the entire night.

“If the child goes up to the front door, the parents should be close by with them. They should never go inside the door,” said Sgt. Angela Florence with Columbus Police Department’s community relations crime prevention unit.

“As they’re going from house to house, they need to have a conversation with the people that they get candy from. And I just think people have to use common sense. If it doesn’t seem right -- If it doesn’t feel right when you walk through the house, then you might need to skip that that residence,” said Opelika Police Department’s Public Relations and Special Services Captain Tony Amerson.

Children are also encouraged to walk in groups on sidewalks, NEVER alone.

“And it’s important to have some type of reflective clothing on so that cars that are passing can see,” said Sgt. Florence.

Face masks are also a great addition to costumes but officials say make sure your child can see out of them.

The goal of the night is to rack up as much candy as possible. But officials STRONGLY encourage parents to check candy BEFORE it’s eaten.

“The parents want to make sure that the candy is not opened....If it doesn’t look like it was store bought in on open, throw it away,” said Sgt. Florence.

Recently, some parents have also raised concerns about Rainbow Fentanyl, a bright-colored opioid that looks like candy.

“Fentanyl, in general, is a very dangerous drug. We recently had an officer just was in his routine job in the area of some and he actually just smelt it and it made him sick and it made him start getting lightheaded and dizzy,” said Captain Amerson.

Area law enforcement say they have NOT recevied any reports of children accidentally receiving the opioid, but warn parents just in case.

“Just be safe. Enjoy yourself. Have a good time. Just be safe. Stay together,” said Sgt. Florence.

