Keep the Umbrella Handy as Rain is Headed to the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting today off a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s, but temps will warm to the low 70s this afternoon. Cloudier conditions are expected today with a front to our west that will move through the area in the early morning hours on Sunday. This could bring a stray shower or two later tonight. Sunday is expected to be the wettest day of the weekend with around 60-70% rain coverage. Off and on showers and a few downpours are expected. There could also be a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Around a quarter to one inch of rainfall is expected. Whatever it is, many people will take the much needed rainfall. Rain is expected to end Monday morning in most cases so trick-or-treating weather looks good; we’ll just have lingering clouds. Temperatures falling into the 60s during the evening. Most of next week looks fairly dry. We can’t rule out a shower or two around mid-week at this point. Temperatures look slightly above average for early November standards, but for the most part it looks pretty nice.

