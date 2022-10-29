Business Break
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night.

Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.

Stefanus Benecke (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
Stefanus Benecke (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Benecke was later taken into custody after more officers arrived at the address. He is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

