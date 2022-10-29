Millions in Cares Act Money Still Available for the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that was spent last summer.

Now the question is how should the city spend the remaining balance.

During a recent public meeting to talk over how millions of dollars should be spent in Columbus, requests from different city departments and the public were discussed.

One departmental request submitted to the city is from the Muscogee County Coroner’s office.

They are requesting a little more than $46,000 From the City’s Covid Relief Fund.

“It would help us tremendously, you know, being able to take care of families and their loved ones,” says Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.

What they are in need of are more body bags, to prevent cross contamination while removing a body on a scene, a full time transport driver, and a refrigerated van to transport bodies properly just to name a few.

“Depending upon the call that we get and that we respond to whether it be a homicide, suicide, or a natural death. There is certain variations of recovery bags that are needed for that certain call.”

For example, when Deputy Coroners arrive to a homicide, the body bags used are heavier than the others. Allison says those specific body bags seem to be on back order.

“It’s hard when we don’t have them because we’re subject to contamination and not being able to preserve the body correctly,” says Allison.

Two residents of Columbus shared with News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson where they would like to see the money spent.

Charles Heath believes more funds should go into crime prevention.

“I am not saying it’s not good enough, but it’s just that the more we do in that direction the better off we will be,” says Heath.

Ray Lakes believes the best bet for the money is to go towards the younger crowd in Columbus.

“I think a good place to allocate the funds would be to create some summer jobs for disadvantage youth,” says Lakes.

Lakes is a longtime Columbus resident. He thinks a summer program that allowed youth to shadow professionals decades ago should be dusted off and used again.

“It helped with juvenile crime prevention, but it also gave folks an orientation to the world of work. Back in those days we had summer programs that ran upwards of three thousand kids, that’s a lot of summer jobs and touching a lot of lives. I lived in the community long enough to see some of those kids doing all sorts of good things in the city of Columbus,” says Lakes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.