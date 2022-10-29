Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots softball team is bringing another state championship to Columbus. On Saturday, Northside beat Loganville, 4-0 in the GHSA 5A championship game.

The Patriots went undefeated in the four-day event held at South Commons. Northside held its opponents scoreless in three of the four tournament games. Pitcher Abby Lovell was sensational in the circle.

Northside last won a state softball championship in 2017. The program has finished as the state runner-up twice since then.

Catch highlights and reaction from the Patriots on Saturday and Sunday on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.