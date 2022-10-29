Rainy Day in Store Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had a nice fall-like day today, albeit a little cloud. Clouds will hang out into the overnight hours with rain beginning late tonight/early tomorrow for some. Clouds and showers in store all throughout our Sunday with the highest coverage later in the evening hours and mild temps. Some effects from the passing front could linger into early Monday morning, but we should be drying out and good to go by trick-or-treat time. Lows will be dropping down to the mid-50s overnight on Monday night and staying in the 50s consistently over the next week. Afternoon highs will gradually warm up throughout the next week, with our warmest days in the upper 70s by Thursday/Friday and mostly sunny skies each day. Overall it looks like nice fall weather is in store, despite temperatures being a little above average for this time of year.

