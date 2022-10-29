Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rainy Day in Store Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
We've only had 3 days of rain this month.
We've only had 3 days of rain this month.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had a nice fall-like day today, albeit a little cloud. Clouds will hang out into the overnight hours with rain beginning late tonight/early tomorrow for some. Clouds and showers in store all throughout our Sunday with the highest coverage later in the evening hours and mild temps. Some effects from the passing front could linger into early Monday morning, but we should be drying out and good to go by trick-or-treat time. Lows will be dropping down to the mid-50s overnight on Monday night and staying in the 50s consistently over the next week. Afternoon highs will gradually warm up throughout the next week, with our warmest days in the upper 70s by Thursday/Friday and mostly sunny skies each day. Overall it looks like nice fall weather is in store, despite temperatures being a little above average for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callaway Stadium (Source: Troup County Parks & Rec)
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Keep the Umbrella Handy as Rain is Headed to the Valley
A storm system is taking shape in Texas. That starts spreading clouds our way today; rain moves...
Clouds returning, Rain arrives later in weekend
More clouds moving in today with the easterly breeze with rain by the second half of the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go