Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase

Cairo Jordan
Cairo Jordan(Vincent Jordan)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled on Sunday evening for an Atlanta boy who was recently found dead in a suitcase.

A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase.

Investigators said evidence gathered at the scene ultimately led them to positively identify the boy as Cairo Jordan. The boy died of electrolyte imbalance. It’s when a person loses a large number of body fluids. He would have celebrated his sixth birthday this week.

The vigil will be held at 5162 Kingston Ct. in Union City at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the official flyer for the vigil, people are welcome to “bring candles, flowers, bears, etc.”

In April, officials say a mushroom farmer discovered a boy’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, about 400 miles from Atlanta. Police spent months collecting tips and trying to identify the boy.

“No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information,” Indiana State Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public.”

Cairo’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, is now wanted in connection with his death.

“I can’t even hardly comprehend this, you know,” said Mary Jane Jordan, Cario’s paternal great-grandmother.

Mary Jane said she last saw Cairo when he was about 11 months ago. It was 2017 and right around the beginning of a custody battle between Anderson and Cairo’s father.

“You know how you think it’s going to cool off and go back to normal, but never heard from her again,” she said. “She blocked our number. All of us, nobody. She wasn’t going to be bothered with us period no more.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Callaway Stadium (Source: Troup County Parks & Rec)
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
Northside wins 2022 state title
Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship

Latest News

Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
WATCH | Thousands of acres burn in Magoffin County during burn
KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
WATCH | Kentucky book festival returns for its 41st year
Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
WATCH | Paws 4 The Cause looks to help dogs get adopted
Birthdays for Saturday, October 29
Birthdays for Saturday, October 29