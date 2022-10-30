Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Creepy Clouds For Halloween Night

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage increases into the evening and we will dry out by PM tomorrow.
Rain coverage increases into the evening and we will dry out by PM tomorrow.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been quite a gloomy Sunday in the Valley, and similar conditions stick around to make for a spooky Halloween.

Some showers into early Monday then dry into mid-week.
Some showers into early Monday then dry into mid-week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Expecting to see one more wave of widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms tonight, with drying occurring by the early afternoon tomorrow. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low 60s, thanks to the overcast skies insulating us. Tomorrow’s temps won’t be far off from today, but Monday night will be a little cooler once the clouds break. Tuesday afternoon we will see a pretty quick warm up back to the upper 70s and stay there for the remainder of the next week.

Afternoon temps a few degrees above average through the week.
Afternoon temps a few degrees above average through the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

This is a pretty warm start to November.

Some rain Monday then dry the rest of the week.
Some rain Monday then dry the rest of the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Things will stay dry through the forecast too, with the next even ~slight~ chance of rain coming next Sunday at only 10%. We will see how things change as we get further into the week, but for now you can keep the same wardrobe you’ve had for dry and somewhat warm weather.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Callaway Stadium (Source: Troup County Parks & Rec)
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
Northside wins 2022 state title
Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Pumpkin Patch TODAY WTVM
Spooky Sunday Conditions (Rain) is in the Forecast Today, but will they Remain for Halloween
We've only had 3 days of rain this month.
Rainy Day in Store Tomorrow
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go