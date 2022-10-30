Creepy Clouds For Halloween Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been quite a gloomy Sunday in the Valley, and similar conditions stick around to make for a spooky Halloween.

Some showers into early Monday then dry into mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Expecting to see one more wave of widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms tonight, with drying occurring by the early afternoon tomorrow. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low 60s, thanks to the overcast skies insulating us. Tomorrow’s temps won’t be far off from today, but Monday night will be a little cooler once the clouds break. Tuesday afternoon we will see a pretty quick warm up back to the upper 70s and stay there for the remainder of the next week.

Afternoon temps a few degrees above average through the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This is a pretty warm start to November.

Some rain Monday then dry the rest of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Things will stay dry through the forecast too, with the next even ~slight~ chance of rain coming next Sunday at only 10%. We will see how things change as we get further into the week, but for now you can keep the same wardrobe you’ve had for dry and somewhat warm weather.

