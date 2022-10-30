Business Break
Spooky Sunday Conditions (Rain) is in the Forecast Today, but will they Remain for Halloween

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Pumpkin Patch TODAY WTVM
Pumpkin Patch TODAY WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door as we close out the last few days of October with lots of rain in the forecast today.  Showers/storms will roll throughout the Valley today, with maybe a few downpours at times but this rain is much needed. I know most people’s concern is if it’s going to rain on Halloween, and it will but those showers will mainly be before lunchtime. The rain will be out of the Chattahoochee Valley come trick-or-treating time and temperatures will be cooling to the upper 60s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into the rest of the work week, conditions are going to be dry. Cloudy conditions will remain until Wednesday then the sun returns in full blast Thursday. Temperatures next week will be on the rise with our highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

