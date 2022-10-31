Atlanta police offer $12K reward for information on AUC homecoming shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $12,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in a shooting that injured four people.

Police said on October 16 at 12:29 a.m. students were gathered outside of the Robert W. Woodruff Library on James P. Brawley Drive listening to a DJ when gunshots rang out.

Surveillance video shows students running as shots were fired.

The shots were fired from a vehicle traveling west on Parsons Street, police said.

Police said three victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Of the four shooting victims, two were Clark Atlanta University students, one is an ACU student and one is a non-student. There is no official word on the current extent of the victim’s injuries.

A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention, police said.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium has provided funding to increase the Crime Stoppers reward in this case to a total of up to $12,000.

“Atlanta Police Investigators continue working to identify all suspects involved in this case. We are grateful for the support and assistance being provided by the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers,” a news release stated.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Departments Aggravated Assault Unit are asking anyone who was at the location during the shooting that may have any cellphone footage or knowledge of the incident to please contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213.

They can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

