Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Bryan Harsin era is over in Auburn. Harsin was hired to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head football coach in December, 2020.

Harsin leaves the Plains with a 9-12 record as the Tigers’ head football coach, including a 4-9 mark in SEC play. Auburn lost to Houston, 17-13, in last year’s Birmingham Bowl.

The former Boise State head coach survived an internal investigation into the Auburn football program in the offseason, which Harsin later called a “personal attack.” The investigation stemmed from online chatter about Harsin’s coaching style and personal life.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we gather more information on this news.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.