Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) – Auburn has fired head football coach Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons.

Auburn University said President Christopher Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, the university announced. He was an all-American running back at Auburn and has served as an assistant coach the previous four seasons.

The decision to fire Harsin comes after the Tiger’s loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Harsin was named head coach in December 2020 after Auburn fired Gus Malzahn. Before coming to the Plains, Harsin spent seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Boise State, where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.

During his time on the Plains, Harsin compiled a 9-12 record including a 4-9 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Harsin finished his first season with a 6-7 record.

At the end of the 2021 season, there were multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players entered the transfer portal. Harsin told ESPN in February that he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

After completing a university-directed inquiry into the program in February, Auburn decided to keep Harsin.

Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach.

ESPN reports that Harsin is owed 70% of his remaining contract value if Auburn fires him without cause prior to the end of the deal. That equates to just over $15 million if he’s fired in the middle of the season.

