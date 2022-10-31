Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics

John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics.
John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics.

The university made the announcement Monday.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen has spent the last 14 years at Mississippi State in various roles. He served as the athletics director there for the last six years. He said he is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen’s career in college athletics began as a baseball player at Mississippi State before entering the coaching ranks for 25 years, which included being a two-time SEC Coach of the Year at State.

He was named director of athletics at Mississippi State in 2016, where he led the Bulldog program to record-breaking success athletically, academically and in facilities enhancement during his tenure.

Cohen’s first directive as athletic director was to elevate Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director where the two will work together to further elevate the Auburn Athletics Department.

Cohen will replace Allen Greene, who stepped down in August.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Cairo Jordan
Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase
Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn falls at home to LSU 21-17
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first...
Auburn defeats San José State 24-16
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
Alabama kicks late field goal, survives upset with 20-19 win over Texas