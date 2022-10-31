COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight.

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus (Source: Britt David Baptist Church)

Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.

Our Katrice Nolan talking with Pastor Tim Jones on Ark in the Park! (Source: Britt David Baptist Church)

The event takes place in Britt David Park from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on October 31. There will be games, candy, food and memories to be made for everyone who attends! This event is free to the public.

One of the many entrances to where Ark in the Park is set up for families to enjoy! (Source: Britt David Baptist Church)

There are three ballfields set up with games for kids and families to enjoy, a maze and even a hot air balloon!

Part of the maze in Britt David Park! (Source: Britt David Baptist Church)

News Leader 9 will be live from 5 - 6 p.m. at Ark in the Park!

