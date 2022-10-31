Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight.
Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
The event takes place in Britt David Park from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on October 31. There will be games, candy, food and memories to be made for everyone who attends! This event is free to the public.
There are three ballfields set up with games for kids and families to enjoy, a maze and even a hot air balloon!
News Leader 9 will be live from 5 - 6 p.m. at Ark in the Park!
