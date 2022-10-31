Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls

An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. (Source: WRTV/ISP/Family Handout/Twitter/Kelsi German)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Indiana State Police will hold a press conference Monday on developments in the 2017 unsolved slaying of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

This comes amid reports that an arrest has been made in the case.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources said authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of the girls

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.

Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention because of a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Cairo Jordan
Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine; most of Kyiv without water
Cameras caught a thief breaking into an Oklahoma restaurant through the ceiling.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglary suspect falls through ceiling at restaurant
Chief Brandon Berryhill of Broken Arrow Police Department says the deaths are being...
6 children died in burned home, Oklahoma authorities say
Cameras caught a thief breaking into an Oklahoma restaurant through the ceiling.
Suspected thief falls through ceiling while breaking into Oklahoma restaurant
GRAPHIC WARNING: A deadly bridge collapse in India is caught on video.
GRAPHIC: Moment of the bridge collapse in India caught on video