Kamarie Holland’s accused killer charged with sexual assault in separate case

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of sexually assaulting and killing 5-year-old Kamarie Holland last year is now facing new charges in a separate sexual assault case.

According to Russell County’s District Attorney Elect, Rick Chancey, Jeremy Williams has new charges that include rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child. These charges are from a separate incident involving another child under the age of six.

An investigation reveals several incidents happened the summer before Williams allegedly murdered Holland. The relationship between Williams and the child are unclear right now.

Williams is accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing 5-year-old Holland in December of 2021.

“This child has disclosed certain things that occurred during the summer the year before Kamarie passed. There were multiple events that occurred, that’s why I can’t nail down a specific date yet,” said Chancey.

Chancey says they are not aware of any connection between Kamarie and the other child.

The case could go to trial sometime next year. Holland’s mother, Kristie Siple, has also been indicted on murder charges in her daughter’s death.

Authorities believe she sold Kamarie to Williams for sexual purposes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

