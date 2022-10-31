Nice Night; Warm Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pleasant but warm conditions in store for all the little ghosts and goblins seeking candy this evening, and a nice, calm, and cool overnight ahead.

Starting off cool but a warm PM in store. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Heading out the door we will be back in the low 50s! Tomorrow afternoon we will warm up to the upper 70s again, for an above average start to the turkey month. Along with being warmer, we will have more sun tomorrow afternoon.

A warm start to November. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The warming trend continues into Wednesday with a portion of the area seeing the 80s again! A few more clouds will roll through on Wednesday, but no more rain in store until possibly next weekend. Afternoon highs stay consistent through the end of the work week, but warm up even more into the weekend. Most people will see temps in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Staying dry for the work week with slight rain chances by the end of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A slight rain chance does come back into the picture by Saturday night, and will stick around through the next Wednesday. We will keep an eye on this as that time gets closer, but hoping it pulls through and cools us down a little from those above average temps!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.