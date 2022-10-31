Spooky looking Halloween as we dry out during the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sky will look eerie on this Halloween even as the rain ends by early afternoon. Expect a pretty dry workweek ahead and a warm first several days of November.

Morning fog, clouds, mist will be the name of the game on this Monday. The best chance of showers will be east of the Alabama/Georgia line with any showers ending shortly after noon. Peek-a-boo sun is in the cards this afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 70s.

Showers will be pesky in spots for the first half of the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some spooky clouds linger this evening for the trick-or-treaters, but at least it will be dry as temperatures fall into the 60s this evening.

Creepy clouds linger this evening but it looks good for trick-or-treaters. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We start off Tuesday morning in the upper 40s and lower 50s followed by highs in the mid to upper 70s. More sun is expected during the first half of the day followed by some high clouds entering the mix.

Temperatures reach the 70s Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

High temperatures remain consistent in the upper 70s the rest of the week with more sun from Wednesday afternoon through most of Friday.

As we head toward the weekend and early next week, a mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast along with tiny rain chances. We could hit 80 degrees a few times during this period.

Drying out and getting a little warmer for the rest of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

