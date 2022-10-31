Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee

HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman shot and killed her estranged husband after he forced entry into her home early Saturday morning on Shady Grove Road in Hatchechubbee.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 from the victim, Janet Wilburn, saying her husband, Corey Terrell Doner, had forced his way into her home, and she shot him.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Doner was found suffering from one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga, where he died at approximately 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says Wilborn previously filed an order of protection on Doner that expired on Oct. 22. She was in the process of having the order reinstated at the time of the incident.

This case will be presented to a Russell County Grand Jury. However, deputies say it appears to be self-defense.

