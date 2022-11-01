Above Average Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a nice Tuesday with clouds continuing to build back in throughout the afternoon. Our overnight hours will continue to stay mostly cloudy but cool with temps in the mid 50s out the door tomorrow. By the afternoon the clouds will break again making way for a nice afternoon and night on Wednesday. One thing that some may not find so nice are the temperatures expected over the next 9 days. Starting tomorrow things will top out closer to 80 every day, and by the weekend I expect we will all meet that mark. Mostly sunny skies in store every day won’t make things feel any cooler. By Saturday and Sunday there is a ~slight~ chance for some to see showers, but I expect most if not all of us will continue to stay dry well into the next work week. Overnight lows will be a saving grace for a few days, but by Friday night will only cool to the low 60s for most. The next time we will see temperatures even close to average will be late next week.

