Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Above Average Next Few Days

Elise’s Forecast
Temps this week above average.
Temps this week above average.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a nice Tuesday with clouds continuing to build back in throughout the afternoon. Our overnight hours will continue to stay mostly cloudy but cool with temps in the mid 50s out the door tomorrow. By the afternoon the clouds will break again making way for a nice afternoon and night on Wednesday. One thing that some may not find so nice are the temperatures expected over the next 9 days. Starting tomorrow things will top out closer to 80 every day, and by the weekend I expect we will all meet that mark. Mostly sunny skies in store every day won’t make things feel any cooler. By Saturday and Sunday there is a ~slight~ chance for some to see showers, but I expect most if not all of us will continue to stay dry well into the next work week. Overnight lows will be a saving grace for a few days, but by Friday night will only cool to the low 60s for most. The next time we will see temperatures even close to average will be late next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

Latest News

While we'll have sun and clouds the next day or two, that's not going to stop the warming trend...
Temperatures actually going up now that November is here
Staying dry for the next several days allowing temperatures to get a little warmer by late week...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Cooling off slightly for trick or treat time, with some clouds in the sky.
Nice Night; Warm Week
A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday.
Minor earthquake recorded Sunday in middle Georgia