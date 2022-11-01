Alabama ACT scores drop below national average

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Students nationwide are struggling academically as scores for the ACT college admissions test hit an all-time low.

The ACT, known as the American College Testing, is a college entrance exam that tests students’ knowledge in English, Math, Reading and Science. This test provides an overview of high school students’ readiness for college.

Right now, Alabama sits below the national state average with an average English score of 17.3, the math of 17.4, reading of 18.5, and science of 18.2.

Alabama state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said they are exploring more preparation and encouraging high schools to offer ACT prep for students to work on during the school day.

“That’s what we’re encouraging high schools to look at to include some ACT prep, ACT tutoring and mentoring as a part of the regular schedule for the day,” says Dr. Mackey.

Dr. Mackey said Eufaula High School in East Alabama had shown high ACT scores due to the in-school preparation.

Principal Emily Jackson said as of last year one of their teachers is now a dedicated ACT prep teacher where students can sign up for the class and add to their daily school schedule. She says they also have a 52-minute block after lunch called a “WIN period.”

“It’s our WIN period, and WIN stands for ‘What I Need.’ 9th, 10th and 11th graders work through ACT preparation classes and helping them work through the standards that are associated with ACT to help build those skills,” said Jackson.

According to the ACT website, students can also buy ACT resources to succeed on test day.

“There is always more work to do but lookit’ss teachers who work with children every day who make the difference in lives of young people and were grateful for those teachers and were looking for more of them, and we want to keep pushing forward,” said Dr.Mackey.

