Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud.

On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1800 block of Old Wrights Mill Road on Sept. 9.

According to police, a victim that reported unlawful entry was made into a vehicle and a debit/credit card was stolen. The victim stated that multiple unauthorized purchases were made with the card on Sept. 9.

Morgan was developed as a suspect and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained. Police made contact with Morgan on Oct. 28, and he was arrested in obedience to the warrants.

Morgan was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $7,500 bond.

