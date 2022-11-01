Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies.

There are endless benefits to adopting a senior pet. News Leader 9 spoke with founder of Stella & Chewy’s Pet Food - Marie Moody - to talk about senior pets and the benefits of adopting an older dog.

Full interview is above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.