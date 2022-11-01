Business Break
CVCC, Miles College partner creating scholarships, degree pathways

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) and Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, are working together to bring more opportunities to college students.

Both institutions are partnering to create scholarships and pathways to earning bachelor’s degrees.

The pathway agreement has four parts, including the collaborative transfer, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit and student services.

CVCC students will be considered for admission to Miles College after earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science with up to a maximum of 64 semester hours transferring.

Additionally, CVCC students will be required to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0.

“For us, it means opening up opportunities for the students here that want to go on and continue when they leave here,” Miles College’s President Bobbie Knight.

“We always want to smooth the pathway for our students’ translation to upper-level institutions, and this MOU allows our students to transfer up to 64 credit hours,” added CVCC’s President Jack Screws.

Officials for both colleges add that the partnership will provide a solid educational pathway for our next generation of leaders.

