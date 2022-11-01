Business Break
Former Bulldog DJ Jones remembers coach Vince Dooley

By Jonathon Hoppe and Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia lost a legend on Friday when former UGA head coach Vince Dooley died at the age of 90. Dooley, a former Auburn Tiger, led Georgia to the 1980 National Championship. He served as the Bulldogs head coach from 1964-1988.

Columbus native and former Georgia Bulldog DJ Jones was recruited by Dooley in 1979. Jones was a freshman on the 1980 national championship team.

“He carried himself in such an impeccable way. He was like a corporate CEO and not just a football coach,” Jones said.

Please see the video above for more on Jones’ relationship with coach Dooley.

