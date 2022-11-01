Hip hop community reacts to death of Migos rapper Takeoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Migos rapper Takeoff was killed earlier this morning in Houston.

The rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were reportedly at a private party when the former was shot and killed.

The rapper’s death has led to an outpouring of grief from the hip-hop community on social media.

Migos, consisting of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, were a family. Quavo was Takeoff’s nephew and Offset and Takeoff were cousins. The group formed when Takeoff was only 12.

Takeoff, man...

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1 — 𝖏𝖚𝖎𝖈𝖊 𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖊 (@visecs) November 1, 2022

Many posts focused on an interview Takeoff had recently given to Drink Champs.

“Give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.” 💔🕊️



RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/kvdvkLIqjK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 1, 2022

Migos released four albums as a group: 2015′s Yung Rich Nation, 2017′s Culture, 2018′s Culture II and 2021′s Culture III. Culture and Culture II peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Culture III peaked at No. 2. They’re best known for their megahit “Bad and Boujee,” which is certified 4 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Many reactions praised Offset’s talents as a lyricist, often calling him the best of the trio.

Man…Takeoff was sliding all over this album like a man possessed in a contract year with a new opportunity. This is nuts. https://t.co/IcLn58K5Iu — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) November 1, 2022

Some reactions were long outpourings of grief. Some put it much simpler.

Black men deserve to grow old. Rest easy, Takeoff.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qVvEaUJvQa — Girls United (@EssenceGU) November 1, 2022

Takeoff was 28.

