Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston, Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Houston, Texas. One man is dead and two others are injured following an early-morning shooting, according to Houston Police Department.

Takeoff and Quavo, part of the Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, were reportedly present when the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

TMZ was the first to report that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, is dead.

The Associated Press has since confirmed Takeoff’s death, saying a representative confirmed it with them.

Ball, age 28, was born in Lawrenceville, according to Wikipedia. He performed with family members Quavo and Offset. The group initially performed under the stage name Polo Club, but eventually changed it to Migos. They released their first full-length project, a mixtape titled Jung Season, in 2011.

Their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in July 2015, and featured guest appearances from Chris Brown and Young Thug, and production from Zaytoven and Murda Beatz.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Houston Police Department says it will be sending out a press release soon.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.