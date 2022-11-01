Business Break
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston, Texas

From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live...
From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Houston, Texas. One man is dead and two others are injured following an early-morning shooting, according to Houston Police Department.

Takeoff and Quavo, part of the Atlanta-based hip-hop group Migos, were reportedly present when the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

TMZ was the first to report that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, is dead.

The Associated Press has since confirmed Takeoff’s death, saying a representative confirmed it with them.

Ball, age 28, was born in Lawrenceville, according to Wikipedia. He performed with family members Quavo and Offset. The group initially performed under the stage name Polo Club, but eventually changed it to Migos. They released their first full-length project, a mixtape titled Jung Season, in 2011.

Their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in July 2015, and featured guest appearances from Chris Brown and Young Thug, and production from Zaytoven and Murda Beatz.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Houston Police Department says it will be sending out a press release soon.

