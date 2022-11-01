Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

PICK ‘EM: Georgia teams end regular season, Alabama high school playoffs begin

Week 11 Pick'em
Week 11 Pick'em(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday and Friday will mark the final games of the regular high school football season in Georgia. Meanwhile, the first round of playoffs begins in Alabama for both AHSAA and AISA schools.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW ALABAMA & GEORGIA MATCHUPS]

YOU PICK ‘EM

Lock in your votes for which teams you think will win in the final week of regular season play in Georgia. Results will be revealed, along with our expert picks, Wednesday night on “The Score”.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
John Cohen has been named Auburn University's new director of athletics.
Auburn names John Cohen director of athletics
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Northside wins 2022 state title
Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship