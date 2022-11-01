Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus.

Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident.

Crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus (WTVM)

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No arrests or motives have been made.

This is a developing story.

