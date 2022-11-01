Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes

Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus.

Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident.

Crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus(WTVM)
Crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Crime scene tape at Wilson Apartments in Columbus(WTVM)

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No arrests or motives have been made.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

Latest News

Alabama ACT scores drop below national average
Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters
Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters