Temperatures actually going up now that November is here

Tyler’s forecast
Staying dry for the next several days allowing temperatures to get a little warmer by late week and the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures stay pretty consistent over the coming days with highs running above average, mostly in the mid 70s to low 80s with no significant rain chances in sight.

Starting off Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky if you’re not seeing fog, but high clouds will increase as we go throughout the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky overall. Highs between 74 and 78.

Highs reach the mid 70s in most spots today.
Highs reach the mid 70s in most spots today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds tonight and Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to be mostly between 50 and 55 before we max out in the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon as most of the clouds depart. A couple of our southern neighborhoods could come close to 80.

Here's what we have to look forward to the next few days.
Here's what we have to look forward to the next few days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

There is an even better chance of hitting 80 degrees by the weekend and early next week. Lows will be near 60 degrees. With a noticeable uptick in humidity, comes just a slight chance of rain. However, at this point coverage is expected to stay at 10 to no more than 20% for at least the next week.

Nice, mild weather is on tap for the first several days of November. In fact, the afternoons...
Nice, mild weather is on tap for the first several days of November. In fact, the afternoons get rather toasty by the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

