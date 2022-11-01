Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

More than 25,000 gourmet food trucks from around the Peach State will be featured.

For more information on this event, click here.

