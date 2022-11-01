Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th Annual Food Truck Festival.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will turn into the ‘Food Truck Mecca.’

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

More than 25,000 gourmet food trucks from around the Peach State will be featured.

