Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Chambers County.

On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

