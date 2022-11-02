3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police.
According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway.
Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and paraphernalia, and various guns were all discovered and seized by authorities at the residence.
As a result of the warrant, the following were arrested and charged with several crimes:
- Bolder Dakota Miles, 22
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
- Possession of MDMA
- Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
- Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kendrick Stensland, 25
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
- McKennon Glover, 27
- Possession of a short-barreled rifle
- Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
- Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
- Possession of psilocybe mushrooms
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of methamphetamine
All suspects are being held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.
