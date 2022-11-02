Business Break
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police.

According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and paraphernalia, and various guns were all discovered and seized by authorities at the residence.

As a result of the warrant, the following were arrested and charged with several crimes:

  • Bolder Dakota Miles, 22
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession of MDMA
    • Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm
    • Felony possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kendrick Stensland, 25
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of MDMA
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
  • McKennon Glover, 27
    • Possession of a short-barreled rifle
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
    • Possession of psilocybe mushrooms
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Possession of methamphetamine

All suspects are being held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

