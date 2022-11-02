INTERVIEW: Author of ‘Me and My Hero’ speaks more on book
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 50 years ago, history was made in an Alabama community.
‘Rusty’ Ryan became the first Black student and football player at an all-White school in Calera, about 35 miles south of Birmingham.
His brother, Romeo Ryan, wrote a book in his honor titled ‘Me and My Hero,’ telling the highs and lows of his sibling until his brother died in 2014.
Watch the full interview below:
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.