INTERVIEW: Author of 'Me and My Hero' speaks more on book

INTERVIEW: Author of ‘Me and My Hero’ speaks more on book
INTERVIEW: Author of ‘Me and My Hero’ speaks more on book
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 50 years ago, history was made in an Alabama community.

‘Rusty’ Ryan became the first Black student and football player at an all-White school in Calera, about 35 miles south of Birmingham.

His brother, Romeo Ryan, wrote a book in his honor titled ‘Me and My Hero,’ telling the highs and lows of his sibling until his brother died in 2014.

Watch the full interview below:

Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
