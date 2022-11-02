INTERVIEW: Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer returns for 15th year
The Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer will start at 6 p.m., on Nov.3, at the RiverCenter in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer is back and better for its 15th year!
This event is a part of The Fountain City Classic, a week for celebrating the 32-year-old rivalry between Fort Valley State and Albany State University.
Attendees are sure to make connections across various professional industries.
Ahkelia Brunson and Debra Porch, co-chairs of the Cufflinks & Pearls committee, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to give more detail on this illustrious event.
