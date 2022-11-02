Business Break
INTERVIEW: Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer returns for 15th year

The Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer will start at 6 p.m., on Nov.3, at the RiverCenter in Columbus.
15th Annual Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer
15th Annual Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer(Source: Cufflinks & Pearl Networking Mixer)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Cufflinks & Pearls Networking Mixer is back and better for its 15th year!

This event is a part of The Fountain City Classic, a week for celebrating the 32-year-old rivalry between Fort Valley State and Albany State University.

Attendees are sure to make connections across various professional industries.

Ahkelia Brunson and Debra Porch, co-chairs of the Cufflinks & Pearls committee, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to give more detail on this illustrious event.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

