Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives.

A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.

Supervisor, Kea Martin, says the process takes around 10 minutes total.

“With the holidays coming up, were in short supply. We’ve been in short supply since COVID, and we just want to make sure we have enough blood to staff our local hospitals,” said Martin. “We need to get the communities involved, come out and donate blood… you never know if its going to be you, your family members, your close friends who’s going to need it. Its very important.”

If you missed todays blood drive, the center is open 7 days a week. They will also be at Auburn Parks and Recreation Center Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

