October 2022 Rainfall Totals

WTVM Studios and the Columbus Airport
A viewer captured video of a traffic light breaking loose from power lines, then falling to the...
A viewer captured video of a traffic light breaking loose from power lines, then falling to the wet roadway. (Viewer submitted photo)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

DAYWTVM STUDIOSCOLUMBUS AIRPORT
100
200
300
400
500
600
700
800
900
1000
1100
121.261.14
13.38.29
1400
1500
1600
1700
180TRACE
1900
2000
2100
2200
2300
2400
25.18.27
2600
2700
2800
2900
30.03.05
31.17.10
TOTALS:2.02″1.85″

