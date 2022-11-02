October 2022 Rainfall Totals
WTVM Studios and the Columbus Airport
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -
|DAY
|WTVM STUDIOS
|COLUMBUS AIRPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|12
|1.26
|1.14
|13
|.38
|.29
|14
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|18
|0
|TRACE
|19
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|25
|.18
|.27
|26
|0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|30
|.03
|.05
|31
|.17
|.10
|TOTALS:
|2.02″
|1.85″
