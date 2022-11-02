Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks four weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home.

Since then, police have stated they believe he’s dead and have launched an extensive search operation for his remains in a local landfill.

Police say Quinton’s mother Leilani Simon is the prime and only suspect in his death and disappearance.

Two weeks ago, CCPD announced they were launching a search of the Waste Management landfill for Quinton’s remains, which they believe were taken there after he was placed in a dumpster.

At the time, we asked Chief Jeff Hadley if he was confident Quinton’s remains would be found- here’s what he said that day.

“We’re here for the long haul, until we determine that we don’t need to be here anymore. I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill. "

Wednesday two weeks after that news conference, Chatham County Police said on Twitter, “We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low.”

In the next tweet, they said “Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors, including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris.”

There’s a pretty big contrast between the two statements- again, Chief Hadley saying weeks ago that he had every belief Quinton’s remains would be found at the landfill.

Wednesday, Chatham Police saying they knew going in, that the odds of recovering Quinton’s remains were low.

WTOC reached out to CCPD to get clarification on Wednesday’s statement, and asked if there was any reason the tone has shifted, they said they couldn’t elaborate on that.

In that same news conference two weeks ago, Will Clarke with the FBI did say the outcome of this search would be uncertain.

The FBI also provided a new photo of the search for Quinton, showing a different perspective than what’s been released so far.

Landfill Search
Landfill Search(Chatham County Police)

This photo gives a look at what happens to possible evidence, you can see objects in the bins on the table- which CCPD says are NOT human remains- that an investigator appears to be paying close attention to, and a photo of Quinton, overlooking the whole scene.

We don’t know when the Chatham County Police Department will hold another news conference but we will continue to update you as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Latest News

Community attends viewing for Rev. Roy Plummer
Community attends viewing for Rev. Roy Plummer
The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find...
Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center
security camera
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama