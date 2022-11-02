Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping.

With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year.

Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access Task Force”. Fourteen retailers in Opelika will be given a live unit trailer with cameras to go in their parking lots.

Head of Retail for Live View Technology, Matt Kelly, says the company creates the software that runs the cameras. He says the goal is safety.

“Retailers are not going to have as much foot traffic if it’s not a safe and secure area. So from the retailer perspective, they want their customers to know they are investing in a safe and secure environment for their customers to shop in,” said Kelly.

Kelly adds the cameras are provided free of charge to the businesses participating in Opelika and will remain there throughout the holidays.

