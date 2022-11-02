Business Break
Phillies’ Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates his home run during the second inning in Game 3 of...
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates his home run during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.

Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. as the Phillies powered to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series.

Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park.

Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer, an inside-the-parker to Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Sebring against Boston in the first World Series game in 1903.

Mickey Mantle holds the record for the most World Series home runs with 18. Babe Ruth is next with 15.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

