Warm and dry stretch of weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re settling into a warmer than average stretch of weather with highs well into the 70s, approaching 80 over the coming days and lows in the 50s and 60s. No significant rainfall to speak of for at least the next 5 to 7 days.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday. Overall, more sun is expected later on in the day after weak system passes to our north. Pleasantly warm with highs between 76 and 80 degrees.

Dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies through Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly clear and mild tonight. Low temperatures early Thursday mostly in the low to mid 50s before full sunshine allows us to reach the upper 70s to near 80 during the afternoon.

Most of Friday is sunny but clouds are expected to start returning late in the day as the wind flow becomes southeasterly. That will do a couple things over the weekend: bring in more clouds along with more warmth and humidity. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, especially in our Georgia counties. Most of us should stay dry.

Moisture will be on either side of the valley this weekend and we can't rule out a passing shower but the chances of anything significant for the next 5-7 days are pretty low. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures run a good 10 degrees above average, even at night, over the weekend and early next week. We may see a little more moisture and a few more showers around this time next week. We shall see.

Our warmest stretch will be over the weekend and early next week. Maybe we'll get a better chance of a few showers mid to late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

