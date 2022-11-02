What Season is it Again?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another beautiful but warm day across the Valley as more sunshine continues to pour in. Overnight lows will be cool again with tomorrow starting off in the mid 50s, but as the afternoon highs increase through the rest of the week, so will the low temps. We will continue to creep closer to 80 over the next 2 days, with most reaching that high temperature again by the weekend. Almost feels more like spring than fall this week! Overnight lows over the weekend pretty mild in the low 60s. Weekend conditions look pretty cloudy, with a slight chance for showers starting Saturday evening. The warm and mostly dry period sticks around as we head into the next work week too. For now, it looks like we won’t see temperatures back in the 70s until next Wednesday (not very fall-like). The change in temps next week will come from a system in the Atlantic pushing in more clouds and rain into the Valley. After that, expecting things to get a bit more seasonal, but we will see where things go as we get closer to that time.

