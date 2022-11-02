Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

What Season is it Again?

Elise’s Forecast
Temps continue warming into the weekend.
Temps continue warming into the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another beautiful but warm day across the Valley as more sunshine continues to pour in. Overnight lows will be cool again with tomorrow starting off in the mid 50s, but as the afternoon highs increase through the rest of the week, so will the low temps. We will continue to creep closer to 80 over the next 2 days, with most reaching that high temperature again by the weekend. Almost feels more like spring than fall this week! Overnight lows over the weekend pretty mild in the low 60s. Weekend conditions look pretty cloudy, with a slight chance for showers starting Saturday evening. The warm and mostly dry period sticks around as we head into the next work week too. For now, it looks like we won’t see temperatures back in the 70s until next Wednesday (not very fall-like). The change in temps next week will come from a system in the Atlantic pushing in more clouds and rain into the Valley. After that, expecting things to get a bit more seasonal, but we will see where things go as we get closer to that time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
Wife kills estranged husband after forced entry into her home in Hatchecubbee
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Latest News

Today will be a similar day to yesterday, just more clouds in the beginning of the day versus...
Warm and dry stretch of weather
A mix of clouds and sun on this Wednesday. We stay dry through at least the rest of the...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Temps this week above average.
Above Average Next Few Days
While we'll have sun and clouds the next day or two, that's not going to stop the warming trend...
Temperatures actually going up now that November is here