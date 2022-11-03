CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - New reaction tonight from students on plans to build a brand new high school in Chambers County.

It’s a federal mandate designed to ensure schools are no longer segregated.

News Leader 9′s east Alabama reporter Reagan Ranzer spoke with Chambers County superintendent who said it was a lengthy process to gather information and feedback for the site selection but ultimately agrees this was the best decision.

“I feel like it’s a good decision,” said student Karli Harper.

The Chambers County Board of Education committee narrowed down its search from around 50 locations to just one… the new consolidated high school will be built in Valley behind Rams stadium off FairFax Bypass. A site students are already familiar with when they travel for athletics games.

“I’m excited for the transition, I’m ready to see how our sports if effected and our academics and I’m ready for the new people to come in and see some new faces,” said Valley student Blake Reeves.

The Chambers County Board of Education has had a desegregation order for over 50 years, they have tried to gain unitary status, meaning you cannot have racially identifiable schools, and they all must be equal.

Chambers County students react to new high school site selection (Source: Chambers County Board of Education)

“It ultimately all came down to the Valley site had more amenities, it was going to be cheaper for us to build the school we wanted to build,” said Chambley.

The Valley site location is right next to the football field, and already has athletic facilities which will save them around 15 million dollars to not have to rebuild. Transportation costs will also save them over 3 million dollars compared to the Lafayette site.

Isabell Duvalle a 10th grader at Lafayette High School said having to drive to school every while living out in the county will be tough but is ready for new school traditions and to meet new friends.

“I am excited to be joining with a new school because I feel like I will have more opportunities,” said Lafayette student Duvalle.

“I think it will be good for the students in our district to be able to meet each other and bond,” said Lafayette student Demarrion.

Chambley says once people start seeing the school being built, they’ll realize its not about where it is, or the distance. He says the focus will be on how many more opportunities will the kids receive.

The site selection still needs to be approved by a federal judge and soon after construction will start on the brand new consolidated high school.

