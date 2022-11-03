Business Break
INTERVIEW: District 1 Councilman shares details on Tri-City Veterans Day Parade

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 10 days, the 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will take place in the Chattahoochee Valley to honor military veterans.

Columbus City Councilman Jerry ‘Pop’ Barnes of District 1 joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more on the upcoming event on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Watch below for the full interview:

