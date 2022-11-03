Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.

“A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media.

Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

In the order to transfer Allen, Diener wrote, “This FINDING is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case.”

Diener said the court found Allen to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”

He also addressed what he termed the “public bloodlust for information” in the case, calling it dangerous and saying all public servants working on the case do not feel safe or protected.

The order went on to state the public’s desire to learn about the case and access court records was “inherently disruptive” to court operations

Allen is being held on $20 million bond, online court records show.

Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted Delphi.

The deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never disclosed how they died or described what evidence they gathered. A relative had dropped them off at a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.

Diener entered a not-guilty plea for Allen at his initial hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender

Latest News

North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post